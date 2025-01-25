Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Modempak 18 outlet server power strip
SATTV

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#318515 25-Jan-2025 16:10
SATTV

 

 

Hi All,

 

I had this in my workshop and the new house does not have a workshop.

 

Pick up from Blockhouse Bay, Auckland.

 

$50

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

SirHumphreyAppleby
2821 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335719 25-Jan-2025 16:19
SirHumphreyAppleby

I have one of these behind my desk and another next to my rack for powering miscellaneous stuff. You can never have too many sockets.

 

I don't need another, but if anyone is interested, these are solidly built with a steel body and PDL sockets.

 
 
 
 

timbosan
2134 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335724 25-Jan-2025 16:45
timbosan

What's the size (length) please? Can it be mounted to something? Thanks!

SATTV

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3335740 25-Jan-2025 18:13
SATTV

L = 135

 

D = 50

 

W = 70

 

It can be mounted, I have it mounted on a board that is will cone with.

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



SATTV

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3335816 25-Jan-2025 19:11
SATTV

Pending Pickup tomorrow




I know enough to be dangerous

SATTV

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3335942 26-Jan-2025 14:42
SATTV

Gone - Thank you geekzone.




I know enough to be dangerous

