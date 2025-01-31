Looking for a heap midrange gpu, ideally along the lines of 3060ti/3070 ish. Ideally nvidia. Also ideally not super massive in physical size as it's to be used with an egpu enclosure (prefer a 2 fan card, but lot of the cards still fit in this egpu box so larger ones should still be OK). Anyone got any for sale?
I've looked around on trademe and marketplace but everyone is asking for silly amounts for these cards, and doesn't look like any of them are actually selling. Is that really the price?
If anyone has an egpu to go with it (like a razer core), I'd be interested too. :)