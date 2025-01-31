Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neon

#318577 31-Jan-2025 15:30
Looking for a  heap midrange gpu, ideally along the lines of 3060ti/3070 ish. Ideally nvidia. Also ideally not super massive in physical size as it's to be used with an egpu enclosure (prefer a 2 fan card, but lot of the cards still fit in this egpu box so larger ones should still be OK). Anyone got any for sale? 

 

 

 

I've looked around on trademe and marketplace but everyone is asking for silly amounts for these cards, and doesn't look like any of them are actually selling. Is that really the price?

 

 

 

If anyone has an egpu to go with it (like a razer core), I'd be interested too. :) 

Huntakillaz
  #3337788 31-Jan-2025 16:23
I'm guessing prices went up since 5000 series supply is short and 4000 series supply is running dry

 
 
 
 

Sinuation
  #3337789 31-Jan-2025 16:25
What price are you offering for a 3070? I have one I need to offload.

madridista
  #3337790 31-Jan-2025 16:26
Hi I have a 3060 in my pc that I was thinking of selling. Let me know if you are interested.

 

The model is a ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF 12GB OC Graphics Card. Thanks



neon

  #3337832 31-Jan-2025 17:55
Huntakillaz:

 

I'm guessing prices went up since 5000 series supply is short and 4000 series supply is running dry

 

 

...yeah that probably explains that. so silly eh? Maybe i should wait a bit for prices to come down? Its a bit strange that people on trademe/marketplace seems to be asking for more money for a old/mined 3060/3060ti/3070 in some instances than a new 4060. 

 


Sinuation:

 

What price are you offering for a 3070? I have one I need to offload.

 

 

Well, it really depends on what you are wanting. Purpose of the thread is to see what options are out there and what the prices are like. If you do have a price in mind, throw it at me, if its more justifiable for me than buying new or waiting for prices to settle id definitely be interested - im definitely in the market for one. 

 

 

 

madridista:

 

Hi I have a 3060 in my pc that I was thinking of selling. Let me know if you are interested.

 

The model is a ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF 12GB OC Graphics Card. Thanks

 


I was looking for something a slightly better (3060ti range) but honestly a 3060 would still be ok for my usecase, so id definitely still be interested depending on the price :) PM me a price if you have something in mind?

Jase2985
  #3337835 31-Jan-2025 18:18
Where are you located?

 

 

neon

  #3337836 31-Jan-2025 18:21
Jase2985:

 

Where are you located?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auckland 

Ruphus
  #3337917 31-Jan-2025 21:48
I feel the OP should be offering the WTB price, just like those that start a thread with something to sell.



Sinuation
  #3337919 31-Jan-2025 21:54
Ruphus:

 

I feel the OP should be offering the WTB price, just like those that start a thread with something to sell.

 

 

Agreed to a degree. Easier to tell what his budget is then.

neon

  #3337930 31-Jan-2025 22:18
Sinuation:

 

Ruphus:

 

I feel the OP should be offering the WTB price, just like those that start a thread with something to sell.

 

 

Agreed to a degree. Easier to tell what his budget is then.

 

 

Well, i dont actually have a "budget", just trying to: 1. find out what the fair price is (and whats available). 2. figure out if a GPU is worth buying now or waiting a bit (specially if its like 2020-2021 all over again). 3. buy if there is a good option.

 

So for context, last 3060ti sold here was listed for $350 just over a month ago - that i can justify (something along those lines would be good). Last 3070 sold here was listed for 500 (unsure if any negotiations happend behind closed doors, i maybe able to justify this but that seems a bit high given that theres very small difference between 3060ti and 3070 according to passmark [please correct me if im wrong on this, ill concede if theres 20-30% ish performance diff]). Also it seems like 4060 is in that same range and can buy new for 520ish. 

 

So use that as a guideline of what im hoping for. Does that help?

 

Also note, im using this for very casual basic games through an EGPU + handheld console, so i dont need really high performance or anything. 

madridista
  #3338638 3-Feb-2025 16:36
Happy to sell the card for $340?

Not sure what the accurate pricing for this would be
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF 12GB OC Graphics Card

neon

  #3341131 10-Feb-2025 16:15
madridista:

 

Happy to sell the card for $340?

Not sure what the accurate pricing for this would be
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF 12GB OC Graphics Card

 

 

 

 

Sorry for the late response. I managed to find an RTX 3070 (that ran a tad hot) and was in the process of testing it out slowly. Seems like it fits my usecase for now, so this thread can be closed.

...that said, i may reach out again in the near future as i may need a 2nd card for a 2nd gaming/egpu setup for my partner :)

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3341216 10-Feb-2025 18:22
neon:

 

Sorry for the late response. I managed to find an RTX 3070 (that ran a tad hot) and was in the process of testing it out slowly. Seems like it fits my usecase for now, so this thread can be closed.

...that said, i may reach out again in the near future as i may need a 2nd card for a 2nd gaming/egpu setup for my partner :)

 

 

they do tend to run hot. the fix is to undervolt.

neon

  #3341219 10-Feb-2025 18:37
Batman:

 

neon:

 

Sorry for the late response. I managed to find an RTX 3070 (that ran a tad hot) and was in the process of testing it out slowly. Seems like it fits my usecase for now, so this thread can be closed.

...that said, i may reach out again in the near future as i may need a 2nd card for a 2nd gaming/egpu setup for my partner :)

 

 

they do tend to run hot. the fix is to undervolt.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's what I did. It worked great with my handheld plugged in. Then when I plugged a thunderbolt laptop in it starts not detecting, then crashing, and blue screening etc. So had to spend a lot of time debugging to find that the issue is more to do with the laptop and not the gpu. Thus why in a new thread I'm looking to buy a cheap handheld to replace the laptop haha. 

