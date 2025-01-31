Sinuation: Ruphus: I feel the OP should be offering the WTB price, just like those that start a thread with something to sell. Agreed to a degree. Easier to tell what his budget is then.

Well, i dont actually have a "budget", just trying to: 1. find out what the fair price is (and whats available). 2. figure out if a GPU is worth buying now or waiting a bit (specially if its like 2020-2021 all over again). 3. buy if there is a good option.

So for context, last 3060ti sold here was listed for $350 just over a month ago - that i can justify (something along those lines would be good). Last 3070 sold here was listed for 500 (unsure if any negotiations happend behind closed doors, i maybe able to justify this but that seems a bit high given that theres very small difference between 3060ti and 3070 according to passmark [please correct me if im wrong on this, ill concede if theres 20-30% ish performance diff]). Also it seems like 4060 is in that same range and can buy new for 520ish.

So use that as a guideline of what im hoping for. Does that help?

Also note, im using this for very casual basic games through an EGPU + handheld console, so i dont need really high performance or anything.