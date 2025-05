$80



An older, low powered 2 bay NAS. But a cheap and power efficient way to have some storage on your home network.



No Drives.



I had a pair of 2TB WD Red Disks in it, in JBOD (replaceable content). Could copy files to from my laptop to the NAS at about 30 Mbps, and in the other direction at about 70 Mbps, so fast enough to get the job done.



Would copy media to it, so it was available to play on any TV in the house.

https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-212/specs/hardware