FS: Various Networking Grandstream / Unifi / Fritzbox
lxsw20

3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#318636 5-Feb-2025 16:01
Send private message quote this post

Having an office clean up and time to move some gear on.

 

 

 

I am based in Dunedin and pickups are welcome.

 

 

 

Any questions feel free.

 

 

 

Grandstream Network Stack:

 

 

 

GWN7003 Router with 2x 1G SFP $120

 

GWN7801P 8 Port PoE Switch $130

 

GWN7802P 16 Port PoE Switch $230

 

2x GWN7662 WiFi 6 APs $130ea

 

$650 including shipping if you take the lot. Will wait a few days to see if anyone is interested in this before splitting. 

 

 

 

 

Unifi USG3 + AC adapter - $40 inc shipping

 

 

 

Not sure if these are still updated by Ubiquiti but they still work - good for a lab if you're learning the Unifi stack.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2x Unifi AP-AC Lite $140 Inc Shipping for both

 

 

 

Both are the PoE spec 802.3af ones (some older ones were 24v). 

 

Both sun faded one worse than the other, pretty typical for Unifi gear.

 

I've lost the mounts so I've 3d Printed some off that ill include.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FritzBox 7490 $35 inc Shipping

 

One of the GOAT routers from back in the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

lxsw20

3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3341709 11-Feb-2025 20:24
Send private message quote this post

Nada? Feel free to message me with reasonable offers. 

 
 
 
 

mail2mm
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3341738 12-Feb-2025 00:16
Send private message quote this post

Sent private message regarding Grandstream Network Stack.  Thanks - Michael

 

Grandstream Network Stack:

 

GWN7003 Router with 2x 1G SFP $120

 

 

 

GWN7801P 8 Port PoE Switch $130

 

 

 

GWN7802P 16 Port PoE Switch $230

 

 

 

2x GWN7662 WiFi 6 APs $130ea

 

 

 

$650 including shipping if you take the lot. 

lxsw20

3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3341855 12-Feb-2025 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks @mail2mm - you have a pm 



mail2mm
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342179 12-Feb-2025 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Thank you.  Payment made and PM sent.

lxsw20

3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3342184 12-Feb-2025 21:36
Send private message quote this post

All Sold except the USG3 

