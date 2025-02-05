Having an office clean up and time to move some gear on.

I am based in Dunedin and pickups are welcome.

Any questions feel free.

Grandstream Network Stack:

GWN7003 Router with 2x 1G SFP $120

GWN7801P 8 Port PoE Switch $130

GWN7802P 16 Port PoE Switch $230

2x GWN7662 WiFi 6 APs $130ea

$650 including shipping if you take the lot. Will wait a few days to see if anyone is interested in this before splitting.

Unifi USG3 + AC adapter - $40 inc shipping

Not sure if these are still updated by Ubiquiti but they still work - good for a lab if you're learning the Unifi stack.

2x Unifi AP-AC Lite $140 Inc Shipping for both

Both are the PoE spec 802.3af ones (some older ones were 24v).

Both sun faded one worse than the other, pretty typical for Unifi gear.

I've lost the mounts so I've 3d Printed some off that ill include.

FritzBox 7490 $35 inc Shipping

One of the GOAT routers from back in the day