Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Mid range cheap-ish handheld console with egpu support
neon

97 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318672 10-Feb-2025 16:30
Send private message

Looking for a mid range handheld console/device (like steamdeck but not steamdeck lol) that had egpu support. Not wanting to spend an arm and a leg, ideally something in the $600 ish price point - cheaper the better obviously. Dont care too much about extra perks like screen size and other fancy selling points, only really care about performance. Mostly (90%+) will be used at home with EGPU, but still would like some amount of power for lite on the go gaming.

 

 

 

Ideally not looking for higher end models like legion go (but if you are in my price range, i wouldnt complain). 

 

 

 

Asus ROG Ally z1/extreme is not suitable due to not supporting thunderbolt egpus (correct me if im wrong). Last rog ally z1e sold here for 620 (and ive found some on marketplace for similar/cheaper), something like that (price to spec) would be ideal but not the actual rog ally haha. If anyone has any experiance, correct me if im wrong, ROG Ally Z1/Z1 Extreme does not support older thunderbolt egpus like razer core etc right?

 

 

 

Ideally dont need a z1 extreme or top of the line chip. Something slightly older like 6800u chip would be ideal for the usecase - ive seen these in the 400-500 range here and there but none available/listed at the moment. 

 

 

 

Located in auckland.

Create new topic
neon

97 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3342965 14-Feb-2025 18:47
Send private message

Bump! 



neon

97 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3370967 6-May-2025 20:51
Send private message

Bump again. Still looking for something. Ideally a msi claw, or a ayaneo or something similar that uses a 6800u chip. Wouldn't complain if I can get a legion go or rog ally x cheaper either haha. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 