Looking for a mid range handheld console/device (like steamdeck but not steamdeck lol) that had egpu support. Not wanting to spend an arm and a leg, ideally something in the $600 ish price point - cheaper the better obviously. Dont care too much about extra perks like screen size and other fancy selling points, only really care about performance. Mostly (90%+) will be used at home with EGPU, but still would like some amount of power for lite on the go gaming.

Ideally not looking for higher end models like legion go (but if you are in my price range, i wouldnt complain).

Asus ROG Ally z1/extreme is not suitable due to not supporting thunderbolt egpus (correct me if im wrong). Last rog ally z1e sold here for 620 (and ive found some on marketplace for similar/cheaper), something like that (price to spec) would be ideal but not the actual rog ally haha. If anyone has any experiance, correct me if im wrong, ROG Ally Z1/Z1 Extreme does not support older thunderbolt egpus like razer core etc right?

Ideally dont need a z1 extreme or top of the line chip. Something slightly older like 6800u chip would be ideal for the usecase - ive seen these in the 400-500 range here and there but none available/listed at the moment.

Located in auckland.