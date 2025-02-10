Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HP 14" Intel Core i5-1235U 16Gb RAM 256GB SSD
DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#318674 10-Feb-2025 21:24
Hi guys

 

Laptop as described in the title, it works brilliantly, I just don't have a need for it anymore, barely used really, I've had it for a year and a half and I have only used it for maybe two thirds of that time and only for course work which is mainly word processing, never left the house with it, no scratches or marks of any kind, never been dropped, I have used a bluetooth mouse and keyboard with it since I got it.

 

The laptop itself has barely been touched since I use the bluetooth devices, they still retail for 1100 to 1399.

 

 

 

Intel Core i5-1235U Processor

 

16Gb RAM (2 x 8GB)

 

256GB SSD Storage

 

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

 

14" HD Brightview SVA 250 nits Narrow border ultraslim display

 

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

 

Processor family: 12th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor

 

Processor: Intel® Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

 

Chipset: Intel® Integrated SoC

 

 

 

 

 

Looking for 450 for the device and $25 for shipping nationwide

 

 

 

 

DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3342619 13-Feb-2025 20:10
Bump



clinty
1183 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3342621 13-Feb-2025 20:25
What model is it? 

K8Toledo
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342625 13-Feb-2025 21:21
clinty:

 

What model is it? 

 

 

Probook by the looks of it



DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3342678 13-Feb-2025 22:04
HP 14s-dp5046TU

K8Toledo
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342682 13-Feb-2025 22:21
DougWins:

 

HP 14s-dp5046TU

 

 

 

 

OK...not Probook then

DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3342703 14-Feb-2025 07:24
K8Toledo:

 

DougWins:

 

HP 14s-dp5046TU

 

 

 

 

OK...not Probook then

 

 

 

 

No sorry not a probook

DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3342878 14-Feb-2025 14:42
Sold pending payment

 
 
 
 

DougWins

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3343061 14-Feb-2025 22:15
Sold

