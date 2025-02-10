Hi guys

Laptop as described in the title, it works brilliantly, I just don't have a need for it anymore, barely used really, I've had it for a year and a half and I have only used it for maybe two thirds of that time and only for course work which is mainly word processing, never left the house with it, no scratches or marks of any kind, never been dropped, I have used a bluetooth mouse and keyboard with it since I got it.

The laptop itself has barely been touched since I use the bluetooth devices, they still retail for 1100 to 1399.

Intel Core i5-1235U Processor

16Gb RAM (2 x 8GB)

256GB SSD Storage

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

14" HD Brightview SVA 250 nits Narrow border ultraslim display

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor family: 12th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor

Processor: Intel® Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Chipset: Intel® Integrated SoC

Looking for 450 for the device and $25 for shipping nationwide