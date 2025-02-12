Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
shakedown14

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318689 12-Feb-2025 10:08
Hi all,

 

 

 

I'm after one cheap module of 4GB DDR4 2400MHz to add to our ASUS UX310U laptop.

 

Preferably on the North Shore of Auckland.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

pih

pih
650 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341951 12-Feb-2025 13:08
I might have one, I'll check when I get home



noroad
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3341995 12-Feb-2025 14:42
Taking 1-2 weeks currnetly for this sort of thing to arrive https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007472324551.html

shakedown14

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3342194 12-Feb-2025 22:22
noroad:

 

Taking 1-2 weeks currnetly for this sort of thing to arrive https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007472324551.html

 

 

Thanks that's very cheap. Didn't think about ali!



pih

pih
650 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3342221 13-Feb-2025 07:20
Yeah, I only have DDR3 atm, sorry

Dynamic
3875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342222 13-Feb-2025 07:53
I would expect these DDR4 3200 modules to automatically step down to 2400 without issue

 

[FS] HP Laptop RAM DDR4 3200




PANiCnz
992 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3342308 13-Feb-2025 09:20
If you want quick and easy, i'd just go to PBTech $15

shakedown14

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3342884 14-Feb-2025 15:05
PANiCnz:

 

If you want quick and easy, i'd just go to PBTech $15

 

 

Thanks I have just done that!

