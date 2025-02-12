Hi all,
I'm after one cheap module of 4GB DDR4 2400MHz to add to our ASUS UX310U laptop.
Preferably on the North Shore of Auckland.
Thanks
I might have one, I'll check when I get home
Taking 1-2 weeks currnetly for this sort of thing to arrive https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007472324551.html
noroad:
Taking 1-2 weeks currnetly for this sort of thing to arrive https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007472324551.html
Thanks that's very cheap. Didn't think about ali!
Yeah, I only have DDR3 atm, sorry
I would expect these DDR4 3200 modules to automatically step down to 2400 without issue
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.