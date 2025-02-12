Clearing out some more enterprise gear.

Pickup is from Albany in Auckland - I dont really want to ship due to size and I have no packaging.

#1 - EMC IOMEGA ix12 NAS - 12x 2TB 3.5" HDD. Good entry NAS, MB could be swapped for homebrew NAS project - $120

#2 - Lenovo x3630 M4, E5-2403v2, 48GB, 8x 3.5" bays/caddies - great for NAS/backups - $80

#3 - Lenovo x3250 M5, E3-1220v3, 8GB, 2x 2TB and 2x3TB HDD- great for NAS/backups - $100

#4 - HPE DL360 G7, 2x X5650, 80GB, 8x HDD Caddies - $60

#5 - HPE DL360 G7, 2x X5650, 80GB, 8x HDD Caddy - $60

#6 - HPE DL360 G9, 2x E5-2630v3, 384GB DDR4, 2x Caddies - $200 Sold

#7 - HPE DL360 G9, 1x E5-2630v3, 96GB DDR4, No Caddies - $100 Sold

#8 - HPE DL360 G8, 1x E5-2603v1, 128GB, No Caddies - $60

#9 - HPE DL320e G8, I3-3240, 8GB, 4x 3.5" Caddies - good for NAS, upgradeable - $50

#10 - HPE DL320e G8, I3-3240, 16GB, 3x 3.5" Caddies - good for NAS, upgradeable - $50

#11 - HPE DL380 G7, 2x E5645, 144GB, 3x HDD Caddy - $80

#12 - HPE DL360 G6, 2x X5550, 72GB, 4x HDD Caddy - $50

https://photos.app.goo.gl/GMMYabCiwZsVWnaJ9

I think I have rails for all of them .. but thye are in just a big pile so its not 100% certain.

Most of these are priced based on the RAM or HDD they have.

If no one has a use for them I will pull PSU/RAM/HDD and clear out on ebay.