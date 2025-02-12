Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HPE & Lenovo Servers and EMC NAS
GoranZ

#318692 12-Feb-2025 12:04
Clearing out some more enterprise gear.

 

Pickup is from Albany in Auckland - I dont really want to ship due to size and I have no packaging.

 

#1 - EMC IOMEGA ix12 NAS - 12x 2TB 3.5" HDD. Good entry NAS, MB could be swapped for homebrew NAS project  - $120 
#2 - Lenovo x3630 M4, E5-2403v2, 48GB, 8x 3.5" bays/caddies - great for NAS/backups - $80
#3 - Lenovo x3250 M5, E3-1220v3, 8GB, 2x 2TB and 2x3TB HDD- great for NAS/backups - $100
#4 - HPE DL360 G7, 2x X5650, 80GB, 8x HDD Caddies - $60
#5 - HPE DL360 G7, 2x X5650, 80GB, 8x HDD Caddy - $60 
#6 - HPE DL360 G9, 2x E5-2630v3, 384GB DDR4, 2x Caddies - $200 Sold
#7 - HPE DL360 G9, 1x E5-2630v3, 96GB DDR4, No Caddies - $100 Sold
#8 - HPE DL360 G8, 1x E5-2603v1, 128GB, No Caddies - $60
#9 - HPE DL320e G8, I3-3240, 8GB, 4x 3.5" Caddies - good for NAS, upgradeable - $50
#10 - HPE DL320e G8, I3-3240, 16GB, 3x 3.5" Caddies - good for NAS, upgradeable - $50
#11 - HPE DL380 G7, 2x E5645, 144GB, 3x HDD Caddy - $80
#12 - HPE DL360 G6, 2x X5550, 72GB, 4x HDD Caddy - $50 

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/GMMYabCiwZsVWnaJ9

 

I think I have rails for all of them .. but thye are in just a big pile so its not 100% certain.

 

Most of these are priced based on the RAM or HDD they have.
If no one has a use for them I will pull PSU/RAM/HDD and clear out on ebay.

CamH
  #3341982 12-Feb-2025 13:56
I'll take 6 and 7 - we're not far from you, so just let me know when suits to pickup and how you'd like to be paid :)







nztim
  #3341986 12-Feb-2025 14:12
CamH:

 

I'll take 6 and 7 - we're not far from you, so just let me know when suits to pickup and how you'd like to be paid :)

 

 

The G9s are the only one's worth anything as they are the only ones that will Load Server 2019+ and ESXi7+ (Supported Versions of Windows Server and ESXi)

 

The rest is e-waste

 

 




madridista
  #3341987 12-Feb-2025 14:14
Hi I am interested in 1.  PMd



muppet
  #3341993 12-Feb-2025 14:35
nztim:

 

The G9s are the only one's worth anything as they are the only ones that will Load Server 2019+ and ESXi7+ (Supported Versions of Windows Server and ESXi)

 

The rest is e-waste

 

 

Because of course the only OS is Server 2019 and the only Hypervisor is ESXi...




GoranZ

  #3342006 12-Feb-2025 14:58
nztim:

 

The G9s are the only one's worth anything as they are the only ones that will Load Server 2019+ and ESXi7+ (Supported Versions of Windows Server and ESXi)

 

The rest is e-waste

 

 

e-waste ? Really ? The last lot of 14 servers, which went last week, most of the people were after the DDR3 RAM or PSU to upgrade/fix the G7/G8 they were still running in production. These units were being used up until Christmas and would probably still be in production, being very useful, if we hadn't migrated to a new DC and couldn't be bothered shipping them.

 

Yes they are old. But they still have a purpose and I am sure someone will make use of them for a while yet.
 Even if all you want to do is have a play and upskill with things in a homelab then the prices are set at a very reasonable level too.

nztim
  #3342013 12-Feb-2025 15:08
GoranZ:

 

e-waste ? Really ? The last lot of 14 servers, which went last week, most of the people were after the DDR3 RAM or PSU to upgrade/fix the G7/G8 they were still running in production. 

 

 

Production workloads on a G7/G8? that makes me shiver :)

 

 

 

GoranZ:

 

 Even if all you want to do is have a play and upskill with things in a homelab then the prices are set at a very reasonable level too.

 

 

Yeah for the likes of Proxmox, Linux, etc




muppet
  #3342032 12-Feb-2025 16:47
nztim:

 

Production workloads on a G7/G8? that makes me shiver :)

 

 

No faith in your own technical ability if you don't have that vendor support contract in place huh?

 
 
 
 

freitasm
  #3342033 12-Feb-2025 16:49
nztim:

 

CamH:

 

I'll take 6 and 7 - we're not far from you, so just let me know when suits to pickup and how you'd like to be paid :)

 

 

The G9s are the only one's worth anything as they are the only ones that will Load Server 2019+ and ESXi7+ (Supported Versions of Windows Server and ESXi)

 

The rest is e-waste

 

 

@nztim please do not interfere with someone else's auction. And perhaps the users want the hardware for something else - a homelab, a small Linux server. Who knows? Just leave it.




gehenna
  #3342034 12-Feb-2025 16:49
FS threads aren't for discussion about the quality of the thing being sold, they're for sale enquiries and logistics discussions about the sale itself.  If you want to debate the devices being sold, start a general thread please.

Disrespective
  #3342225 13-Feb-2025 08:20
If #6 doesn't get picked up i'll take it. 

GoranZ

  #3342227 13-Feb-2025 08:28
Disrespective:

 

If #6 doesn't get picked up i'll take it. 

 

 

#1, #6 and #7 sold.

GoranZ

  #3348093 26-Feb-2025 16:20
All sold. Thanks to everyone who found a use for this stuff.

