burstattack

I am sick of looking at this box on the shelf so out the door it goes, one way or the other. In this box:

24 sticks of SK Hynix 32 GB 4Rx4 PC4-2133P-LD0-10 / HMA84GL7MMR4N-TF TD AA 1509

8 sticks of SK Hynix 8 GB 1Rx8 PC4-2666V-RD1-11 / HMA81GR7AFR8N-VK T3 AC 1842

2 sticks of Hynix 8GB 2Rx4 PC3L-10600R-9-10-E1 / HMT31GR7BFR4A-H9 T7 A8 1138

2 sticks of Micron 8GB 2Rx4 PC3-10600R-9-10-J0 / MT36JSZF1G72PZ-1G4D1DD 1103

Has not been used since being removed from the servers and placed in the box.

Shipping costs on the buyer. Pimp your server out to three quarters of a terabyte (and have some left over for other servers) for $1000 OBO.