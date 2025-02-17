Looking for about 375 NZD (ONO).
Don't have box as it got thrown away and is in good working order.
Was in usage before being replaced.
Repasted with PTM7950 and thermal putty.
Furmark temp after a 5 minute run.
Might help to let people know what area your in and if you will ship etc. If I hadn't just snagged a 3080 I might have been keen.
GoranZ:
Thanks mate will edit in.
Else, I'm near Flat Bush and willing to ship but may be tricky on the how.
PM sent
Sold.