FS: Gigabyte 3070 Gaming OC
Sinuation

#318753 17-Feb-2025 22:25
Looking for about 375 NZD (ONO).

 

Don't have box as it got thrown away and is in good working order.

 

Was in usage before being replaced.

 

 

 

Repasted with PTM7950 and thermal putty.

 

Furmark temp after a 5 minute run.

 

 

 

GoranZ
  #3344029 17-Feb-2025 22:52
Might help to let people know what area your in and if you will ship etc. If I hadn't just snagged a 3080 I might have been keen. 



Sinuation

  #3344043 17-Feb-2025 23:56
GoranZ:

 

Might help to let people know what area your in and if you will ship etc. If I hadn't just snagged a 3080 I might have been keen. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks mate will edit in. 

 

 

 

Else, I'm near Flat Bush and willing to ship but may be tricky on the how. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3344046 18-Feb-2025 05:31
PM sent 



Sinuation

  #3344610 19-Feb-2025 20:09
Sold.

