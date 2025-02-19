Hi everyone

Got a like new samsung a9+ 8gb ram, 128gb storage with official samsung case, it's just gone a year and 2 weeks old but it's barely been used, literally used for no more than a months time the whole time I've had it.

Came out of the box and straight into the official case and hasn't been out again, other than to take pictures of it all today.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABSAM21012811/Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A9-11-WiFi-Tablet---Graphite-12

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TAASAM210011/Samsung-Original-Galaxy-Tab-A9-11-Book-Cover---Bla

250 ono