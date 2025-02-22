Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 1050 TI or similar for Plex transcoding
Sinuation

122 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318801 22-Feb-2025 19:43
Hey all,

 

Anyone have a 1050 TI or similar kicking around?

 

Something with low-profile is needed.

tangerz
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3345808 22-Feb-2025 22:59
If you're after low profile specifically, then you should look for the Quadro cards for that same generation, (Pascal), like the P400, P600, P1000 etc. The P1000 is probably your best bet as it also has 4GB of VRAM.

 

I see one here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5174372645

 

I have one of those in my Plex server and it handles transcoding multiple streams easily, (just not AV1)

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Batwing
662 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3345826 23-Feb-2025 08:20
I've been reading only good things about the Intel arc a310 which supports av1 if you want a bit of future proofing ,  if you can find one

gehenna
8437 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345831 23-Feb-2025 08:56
I use a Quadro and it works a treat.  I don't think it'll do AV1 transcoding but I'm not using that very often yet.  I got this one for around $100 and you can find them all over the place.

