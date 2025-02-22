If you're after low profile specifically, then you should look for the Quadro cards for that same generation, (Pascal), like the P400, P600, P1000 etc. The P1000 is probably your best bet as it also has 4GB of VRAM.

I see one here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/5174372645

I have one of those in my Plex server and it handles transcoding multiple streams easily, (just not AV1)