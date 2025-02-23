Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Faulty Sony Playstation 2 silver slim console - Free.
Offering this out there before it goes to e-waste in case someone wants to play with it.

 

Faulty Sony Playstation 2 silver slim console - Free.

 

Power LED is blinking red which indicates hardware fault. I've never used this, was given to me years ago as not working and finally got round to checking it going through my junk. Only have console, 8.5vdc power supply and AV cable, NO games or controllers.

 

Measured the powersupply output voltage and it seems to fluctuate between 8-8.6VDC. Don't have another plug that size otherwise I would try it on my bench powersupply. Don't really have time to look at it more and not interested in gaming so to e-waste it goes unless someone wants to calm it.

 

Collection, Brookfield, Tauranga.

I'd take it but not down that way for a few weeks :-/

 

 




All yours unless someone local desperately wants it and can collect before you. PM me to give me an estimate when you could collect and where your coming from, I may be able to help get it to you.

 

Re-cluttering already? 😀 I guess you’ve cleared some space - so …..




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



aww to far, but I'd $1 reserve trademe someone could use it for parts

Fair enough :)

 

I'm in Auckland, but heading down Tauranga way around 12th March I think.

 

 




