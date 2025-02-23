Offering this out there before it goes to e-waste in case someone wants to play with it.

Faulty Sony Playstation 2 silver slim console - Free.

Power LED is blinking red which indicates hardware fault. I've never used this, was given to me years ago as not working and finally got round to checking it going through my junk. Only have console, 8.5vdc power supply and AV cable, NO games or controllers.

Measured the powersupply output voltage and it seems to fluctuate between 8-8.6VDC. Don't have another plug that size otherwise I would try it on my bench powersupply. Don't really have time to look at it more and not interested in gaming so to e-waste it goes unless someone wants to calm it.

Collection, Brookfield, Tauranga.