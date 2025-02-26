This adapter converts a wired USB CarPlay connection into wireless. I have used it for the past eighteen months and it works well - CarPlay connects automatically when you get into the car with your phone. Once it’s set up you don’t need to touch it. Selling because I now have a car with wireless CarPlay.

It runs USB-C and connects to the car with USB-C to USB-C or with USB-C to USB-A cables. Both types of cable are included. Dongle is 55x55x13mm.

In perfect condition in original packaging with two cables and User Manual.

Asking $45 incl courier (excl RD).

Please PM me if interested.