FS: Ottocast Wireless Apple CarPlay Adapter - sold.
eracode

8740 posts

#318845 26-Feb-2025 12:54
This adapter converts a wired USB CarPlay connection into wireless. I have used it for the past eighteen months and it works well - CarPlay connects automatically when you get into the car with your phone. Once it’s set up you don’t need to touch it. Selling because I now have a car with wireless CarPlay.

 

It runs USB-C and connects to the car with USB-C to USB-C or with USB-C to USB-A cables. Both types of cable are included. Dongle is 55x55x13mm. 

 

In perfect condition in original packaging with two cables and User Manual.

 

Asking $45 incl courier (excl RD).

 

Please PM me if interested.

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

8740 posts

  #3348079 26-Feb-2025 15:02
Sold.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

phrozenpenguin
833 posts

  #3348214 26-Feb-2025 22:35
Appreciate this is sold, but do you know how it handles switching between different phones? Is that possible - e.g. two people get in the car, both with iPhones that are setup to use wirelessly (e.g. for when driving alone). Can you switch between devices?

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3348225 27-Feb-2025 02:31
phrozenpenguin:

 

Appreciate this is sold, but do you know how it handles switching between different phones? Is that possible - e.g. two people get in the car, both with iPhones that are setup to use wirelessly (e.g. for when driving alone). Can you switch between devices?

 

 

No idea - Mrs Code and I both have iPhones but we never tried or tested this. The setup was for my phone and whenever she was with me, I was always driving. She never drove this car alone so her CarPlay was never required.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

