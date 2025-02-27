Have a Sony MZ-R55 portable minidisc player/recorder for sale.
It is in working condition. Has a minor dent on the back of the unit and a few scuff marks in places.
It comes with:
- remote control (RM-MZR55)
- external battery pack (EBP-MZR55) - houses 2 x AA batteries
- carry pouch
- 1 x unused Sony Minidisc (think it is 74min disc)
- 6 x used discs
- 2 x 60min Sony
- 1 x 74min Sony
- 1 x 74min TDK
- 1 x 74min Verbatim
- 1 x 80min Sony
There is no instruction manual, bubblegum-stick battery or any other accessories.
Looking at $160 for the lot.
Can ship at buyers expense, otherwise pick-up would be from Glendene, West Auckland.