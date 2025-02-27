Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Portable Minidisc player/recorder (MZ-R55) with remote
kiwiharry

#318862 27-Feb-2025 17:00
Have a Sony MZ-R55 portable minidisc player/recorder for sale.

 

It is in working condition. Has a minor dent on the back of the unit and a few scuff marks in places.

 

It comes with:

 

  • remote control (RM-MZR55)
  • external battery pack (EBP-MZR55) - houses 2 x AA batteries
  • carry pouch
  • 1 x unused Sony Minidisc (think it is 74min disc)
  • 6 x used discs

     

    • 2 x 60min Sony
    • 1 x 74min Sony
    • 1 x 74min TDK
    • 1 x 74min Verbatim
    • 1 x 80min Sony

There is no instruction manual, bubblegum-stick battery or any other accessories.

 

Looking at $160 for the lot.

 

Can ship at buyers expense, otherwise pick-up would be from Glendene, West Auckland.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

shim99
  #3348468 27-Feb-2025 19:46
PM sent

 
 
 
 

kiwiharry

  #3348643 28-Feb-2025 09:29
Pending




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry

  #3348736 28-Feb-2025 15:38
SOLD




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



Wheelbarrow01
  #3350154 4-Mar-2025 21:30
I just completed a 1200km road trip at the weekend (Christchurch -> Southland -> Christchurch) in my partially restored 1988 Hilux Surf. It still has the Sony MiniDisc headunit I installed 23 years ago. I very much enjoyed listening to all the old bangers and club anthems from the early 2000's for the whole trip!

 

I just love the format - it takes me back to my carefree early 20's, when big nights out and roadtrips were plentiful, while mortgages, rates bills and crazy insurance premiums weren't a thing yet....

