FS: Mercedes Benz, C350, 2011, W204
#318879 28-Feb-2025 23:01
For sale is a very well maintained C350 with a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 302 horsepower. This is the BlueEFFICIENCY facelift model, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 6.3 seconds, offering a dynamic driving experience.

 

This is a Japanese import model, purchased from Grant McLellan in Christchurch. Some Japanese and all NZ service history is available.

 

This car has served me really well since purchase back in August 2020 and is a perfect daily runner with commendable fuel efficiency (around 8.5L/100 km in ECO mode)

 

Have been regularly serviced every 15000 kms approx as recommended  by Mercedes Benz Auckland. Currently at 96100 kms (and counting)

 

Have got a current WOF till Sept 2025. No money owing on it.

 

No mechanical issues with the car. There was a coolant leak issue early last year but this was repaired by MB Auckland.

 

Battery replaced towards the end of last year.

 

No cosmetic issues apart from some scuffs in the front wheels, cup holder roller/cover also requires a replacement (fairly easy and cheap fix)

 

Features: Reverse Camera, Radio (AM/FM), Bluetooth connectivity, CD Player, Adaptive headlights to name a few.

 

Full list of features and packages can be seen here with VIN: https://www.mbdecoder.com/decode/WDD2040572A648739

 

I’m currently in the process of getting the govt issued plate personalised so current plate is not included however, will sort out new plates if a sale goes through, for the new owner.

 

Reluctant sale, but I’m looking to get my dream car/upgrade so this needs to go as I can’t afford to maintain both.

 

Photos to be added soon, based in South Auckland, looking for $15,500. PM me if you’re interested and/or have any questions.

  #3349200 2-Mar-2025 13:03
Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/rzjhMFaUdTvrsKk1A

 
 
 
 

  #3350616 6-Mar-2025 11:01
Bump, open to reasonable offers.

