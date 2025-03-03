I have two WD Red Plus drives, used on a Synology NAS. Both from PB Tech, one from December 2022, the other from March 2024.
Asking $265 including shipping for both.
I have two WD Red Plus drives, used on a Synology NAS. Both from PB Tech, one from December 2022, the other from March 2024.
Asking $265 including shipping for both.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
You guys should connect,
seems a perfect match. 😊👌
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=318752
Sold.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup