Got a brand new, still sealed Ezviz DB2 Pro battery doorbell. Unopened the box! It's got warranty until Feb 2027.

Looking for $120. I can do pickups in Newmarket during the weekdays, or Pakuranga in the evenings. Shipping can be arranged.

These go for $199 RRP, and PB Tech has them on sale for $149 this weekend (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTEZV8006/EZVIZ-DB2-PRO-5MP2K-Outdoor-Wire-Free-Smart-Video).