Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 3x Mini Pc for homelab
xkicken

73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319000 12-Mar-2025 09:35
Send private message

looking to buy 3 mini pc to build a cluster. preferably around 100 each and in the Auckland Northshore area.

Create new topic

Zal

Zal
206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353092 12-Mar-2025 11:31
Send private message

PM sent 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
olivernz
476 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353150 12-Mar-2025 13:06
Send private message

Have a look at these. 

 

https://www.gmktec.com/products/nucbox-g3-plus-enhanced-performance-mini-pc-with-intel-n150-processor?spm=..index.shoplazza%3A%2F%2Fapps%2Fpage-builder%2Fblocks%2Fcustom-469481730915439250%2F002b91fdd298834656652cb4e068af48_1.1

johno1234
2733 posts

Uber Geek


  #3353168 12-Mar-2025 14:01
Send private message

olivernz:

 

Have a look at these. 

 

https://www.gmktec.com/products/nucbox-g3-plus-enhanced-performance-mini-pc-with-intel-n150-processor?spm=..index.shoplazza%3A%2F%2Fapps%2Fpage-builder%2Fblocks%2Fcustom-469481730915439250%2F002b91fdd298834656652cb4e068af48_1.1

 

 

Nice, but quite a bit over the OP price guide - given US$ exchange rate plus add on for RAM and SSD?

 

 



ANglEAUT
2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353229 12-Mar-2025 15:10
Send private message

PM sent




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright