Ideal for hiding Samsung connect Boxes, Nvidia shields etc behind your TV. I bought this last week in Canada thinking it would be perfect for my setup, but alas not to be. Looking for $120. Its brand new in the box. I'm in Maraetai, could potentially drop off between here and Manukau when heading to/from work.

Model Number is ENP1705-NA-V1

Material Plastic

Brand On-Q

Colour White

Style Enclosure with Trim and Cover + Bracket

Product dimensions 47D x 40.3W x 10.1H centimetres

About this item

Designed for in-wall storage and distribution of structured wiring and AV components

Can be placed behind most TV wall-mounts including SANUS premium TV mounts

Compatible with devices like the Samsung One Connect Box, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, 3rd party structured wiring components and more

Comes with removable mounting plate that features 1.5-in of elevation to accommodate larger devices and frees up space in the enclosure

Split cover is low profile and designed to snap into place. Split design supports removal and access to components even if partially covered