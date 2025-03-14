Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] legrand 17-inch Dual-Purpose In-Wall Enclosure with 5-inch Mounting Plate
5hundred

#319026 14-Mar-2025 17:13
Ideal for hiding Samsung connect Boxes, Nvidia shields etc behind your TV. I bought this last week in Canada thinking it would be perfect for my setup, but alas not to be. Looking for $120. Its brand new in the box. I'm in Maraetai, could potentially drop off between here and Manukau when heading to/from work.

 

Model Number is ENP1705-NA-V1

 

Material    Plastic
Brand    On-Q
Colour    White
Style    Enclosure with Trim and Cover + Bracket
Product dimensions    47D x 40.3W x 10.1H centimetres
About this item
Designed for in-wall storage and distribution of structured wiring and AV components
Can be placed behind most TV wall-mounts including SANUS premium TV mounts
Compatible with devices like the Samsung One Connect Box, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, 3rd party structured wiring components and more
Comes with removable mounting plate that features 1.5-in of elevation to accommodate larger devices and frees up space in the enclosure
Split cover is low profile and designed to snap into place. Split design supports removal and access to components even if partially covered

5hundred

  #3356239 22-Mar-2025 10:55
Its been a week now since originally putting this up so I have now also put it on Trademe.



5hundred

  #3358674 30-Mar-2025 09:33
No longer available.

