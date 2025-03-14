Ideal for hiding Samsung connect Boxes, Nvidia shields etc behind your TV. I bought this last week in Canada thinking it would be perfect for my setup, but alas not to be. Looking for $120. Its brand new in the box. I'm in Maraetai, could potentially drop off between here and Manukau when heading to/from work.
Model Number is ENP1705-NA-V1
Material Plastic
Brand On-Q
Colour White
Style Enclosure with Trim and Cover + Bracket
Product dimensions 47D x 40.3W x 10.1H centimetres
About this item
Designed for in-wall storage and distribution of structured wiring and AV components
Can be placed behind most TV wall-mounts including SANUS premium TV mounts
Compatible with devices like the Samsung One Connect Box, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, 3rd party structured wiring components and more
Comes with removable mounting plate that features 1.5-in of elevation to accommodate larger devices and frees up space in the enclosure
Split cover is low profile and designed to snap into place. Split design supports removal and access to components even if partially covered