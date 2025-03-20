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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Iphone 12 pro Graphite 128gb
gnfb

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#319081 20-Mar-2025 14:31
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Iphone 12 pro Graphite 128gb Good condition

 

battery 77%

 

Plus Bumper Case and screen protector and white display box and cable

 

Bought from Expert Infotech Refurbished

 

Reason for sale upgraded 

 

$500 Includes delivery

 

 

 

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

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gnfb

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  #3355689 20-Mar-2025 16:07
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Just discovered that it has a 12 months warranty I bought  2/07/2024 so it has a few months left




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

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mattwnz
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  #3355809 21-Mar-2025 02:35
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If under warranty, you may want to return it back to them if the battery is only 77%, as it needs to be replaced. Anything under 80%  the iphone will say that it needs servicing and replacement.  To get it replaced with a proper apple battery could be $235 + postage based on apple website through one of their repair agents which is a large amount..  

gnfb

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  #3355949 21-Mar-2025 11:38
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mattwnz:

 

If under warranty, you may want to return it back to them if the battery is only 77%, as it needs to be replaced. Anything under 80%  the iphone will say that it needs servicing and replacement.  To get it replaced with a proper apple battery could be $235 + postage based on apple website through one of their repair agents which is a large amount..  

 

 

Okkk I have written to the supplier quoting your comment see what they say

 

G




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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fritzman
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  #3356521 23-Mar-2025 14:00
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Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you. 




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My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

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alasta
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  #3356535 23-Mar-2025 14:33
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fritzman:

 

Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you. 

 

 

Assuming it's a genuine refurb. If it was 'refurbished' by a cowboy then it would probably need to go down the CGA route. 

gnfb

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  #3356871 24-Mar-2025 11:46
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alasta:

 

fritzman:

 

Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you. 

 

 

Assuming it's a genuine refurb. If it was 'refurbished' by a cowboy then it would probably need to go down the CGA route. 

 

 

Nothing like that the company that did the refurb have been around for a while quite legit




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

 
 
 
 

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bendud
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  #3356877 24-Mar-2025 12:43
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Apple’s warranty will replace a battery under 80% in the warranty period. I doubt a third party repairer would- but you can ask. 

 

B




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gnfb

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  #3357264 25-Mar-2025 13:51
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So I have sent the phone back to have a new battery fitted which I trust will come with some warranty

 

Will advise its return




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

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  #3359538 1-Apr-2025 17:21
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Ok New Battery showing 100% put in by Expotech Cost me $70

 

so I had it at $500 say $550 free frieght

 

DM me




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

thinkingtrex8848
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  #3359685 2-Apr-2025 09:16
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gnfb:

 

Ok New Battery showing 100% put in by Expotech Cost me $70

 

so I had it at $500 say $550 free frieght

 

DM me

 

 

Hi, do you mean Expert Infotech? Do you mind asking if the Face ID and all functions working as expected? 
Thanks!

gnfb

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  #3359701 2-Apr-2025 11:12
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yes sorry expert infotech will check faceid and report back




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
gnfb

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  #3359713 2-Apr-2025 12:26
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Iphone is all working well Tried the Facial Rec works fine well recognized and processed my ugly mug! 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

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  #3360107 3-Apr-2025 11:59
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Battery has a 3 months warranty




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

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  #3361979 8-Apr-2025 13:28
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Update price $450 plus delivery 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

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