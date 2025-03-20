Iphone 12 pro Graphite 128gb Good condition
battery 77%
Plus Bumper Case and screen protector and white display box and cable
Bought from Expert Infotech Refurbished
Reason for sale upgraded
$500 Includes delivery
Iphone 12 pro Graphite 128gb Good condition
battery 77%
Plus Bumper Case and screen protector and white display box and cable
Bought from Expert Infotech Refurbished
Reason for sale upgraded
$500 Includes delivery
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
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Just discovered that it has a 12 months warranty I bought 2/07/2024 so it has a few months left
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
If under warranty, you may want to return it back to them if the battery is only 77%, as it needs to be replaced. Anything under 80% the iphone will say that it needs servicing and replacement. To get it replaced with a proper apple battery could be $235 + postage based on apple website through one of their repair agents which is a large amount..
mattwnz:
If under warranty, you may want to return it back to them if the battery is only 77%, as it needs to be replaced. Anything under 80% the iphone will say that it needs servicing and replacement. To get it replaced with a proper apple battery could be $235 + postage based on apple website through one of their repair agents which is a large amount..
Okkk I have written to the supplier quoting your comment see what they say
G
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you.
fritzman:
Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you.
Assuming it's a genuine refurb. If it was 'refurbished' by a cowboy then it would probably need to go down the CGA route.
alasta:
fritzman:
Probably simpler just to hop onto Apple Support (via the app), and they will climb into the device and basically arrange it all for you.
Assuming it's a genuine refurb. If it was 'refurbished' by a cowboy then it would probably need to go down the CGA route.
Nothing like that the company that did the refurb have been around for a while quite legit
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Apple’s warranty will replace a battery under 80% in the warranty period. I doubt a third party repairer would- but you can ask.
B
So I have sent the phone back to have a new battery fitted which I trust will come with some warranty
Will advise its return
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Ok New Battery showing 100% put in by Expotech Cost me $70
so I had it at $500 say $550 free frieght
DM me
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
gnfb:
Ok New Battery showing 100% put in by Expotech Cost me $70
so I had it at $500 say $550 free frieght
DM me
Hi, do you mean Expert Infotech? Do you mind asking if the Face ID and all functions working as expected?
Thanks!
yes sorry expert infotech will check faceid and report back
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Iphone is all working well Tried the Facial Rec works fine well recognized and processed my ugly mug!
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Battery has a 3 months warranty
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Update price $450 plus delivery
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
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