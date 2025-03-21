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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Dynamix UPSG750 SafeGuard 750VA (450W) Line Interactive UPS
rp1790

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#319090 21-Mar-2025 09:51
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Dynamix UPSG750 SafeGuard 750VA (450W) Line Interactive UPS,3xNZPowerSocketswithSurge+BatteryBackup,3xNZ Power Sockets with Surge 936J, Fax / Modem / LAN Protection Ports.

 

Full specs available at: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1750/Dynamix-UPSG750-SafeGuard-750VA-450W-Line-Interact 

 

I have two of these for sale, looking for $75ea ono. They are both around about three years old and have been load tested recently and the battery's are performing as when purchased.  Replacement battery's are very cheap and can generally be sourced for about $30-$40.  Pickup in Titahi Bay, Porirua only.

 

 

 

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rp1790

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  #3356833 24-Mar-2025 10:01
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Bump  $60 each.



rp1790

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  #3358239 28-Mar-2025 14:22
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Everybody needs a battery backup and these are great...especially at $50 each.

rp1790

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  #3359627 2-Apr-2025 08:01
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And a steal at $50 each



eugeneykc
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  #3359675 2-Apr-2025 08:07
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rp1790:

 

Everybody needs a battery backup and these are great...especially at $50 each.

 

 

 

 

I'm keen but not anywhere near to pick up :(

nedkelly
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  #3359680 2-Apr-2025 08:18
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eugeneykc:

 

rp1790:

 

Everybody needs a battery backup and these are great...especially at $50 each.

 

 

 

 

I'm keen but not anywhere near to pick up :(

 

 

 

 

Agreed, same here.

Insanekiwi
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  #3359684 2-Apr-2025 08:58
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Keen. PMed. 

 
 
 
 

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MadEngineer
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  #3359693 2-Apr-2025 10:12
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These are awesome. Just don’t get the two sides mixed up ;). 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

tanivula
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  #3359785 2-Apr-2025 15:33
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I'll grab one! PM incoming.

rp1790

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  #3361821 8-Apr-2025 06:56
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Still looking for someone to pickup and use these.

dolsen
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  #3361908 8-Apr-2025 11:54
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rp1790:

 

Still looking for someone to pickup and use these.

 

 

 

 

I'll take one, will send you a pm.

 

 

rp1790

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  #3367490 25-Apr-2025 18:00
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bump  one still available. 

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
rp1790

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  #3370439 5-May-2025 08:41
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bump  one still available, for $25

rp1790

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  #3384597 16-Jun-2025 07:41
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Last bump.  Free for anyone who can come to Titahi Bay and pick it up.

mrdrifter
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  #3384601 16-Jun-2025 07:57
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Would be keen, have sent a pm 

rp1790

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  #3384622 16-Jun-2025 09:33
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And sold (well, given away), pending pickup tonight.

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