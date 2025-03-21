Dynamix UPSG750 SafeGuard 750VA (450W) Line Interactive UPS,3xNZPowerSocketswithSurge+BatteryBackup,3xNZ Power Sockets with Surge 936J, Fax / Modem / LAN Protection Ports.

Full specs available at: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1750/Dynamix-UPSG750-SafeGuard-750VA-450W-Line-Interact

I have two of these for sale, looking for $75ea ono. They are both around about three years old and have been load tested recently and the battery's are performing as when purchased. Replacement battery's are very cheap and can generally be sourced for about $30-$40. Pickup in Titahi Bay, Porirua only.