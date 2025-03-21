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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: MSI A1M Claw 512gb storage.
waikariboy

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#319095 21-Mar-2025 14:51
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This is the Intel Core Ultra 5 135H version. Bought this to test out and not needed anymore. No issues with it just not using it much. About 1 month old, I’ve reinstalled windows 11, was playing around with it. Have the box and everything that came with it. Asking price 400$ with free shipping in NZ. 

 

 

 

MSI Claw A1M-061NZ Handheld Gaming System 7" FHD Touch 120Hz Display - Intel Core Ultra 5 135H - 16GB RAM - 512GB NVMe SSD - Intel Arc Graphics - WiFi 7 + BT5.4 - MicroSD Reader - USB 4 - FPR - Windows 11 Home




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nzcub3y
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  #3356175 22-Mar-2025 07:58
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DM'd 😀



waikariboy

958 posts

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  #3356181 22-Mar-2025 09:23
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pending




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waikariboy

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  #3356185 22-Mar-2025 09:49
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Sold




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