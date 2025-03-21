waikariboy

This is the Intel Core Ultra 5 135H version. Bought this to test out and not needed anymore. No issues with it just not using it much. About 1 month old, I’ve reinstalled windows 11, was playing around with it. Have the box and everything that came with it. Asking price 400$ with free shipping in NZ.

MSI Claw A1M-061NZ Handheld Gaming System 7" FHD Touch 120Hz Display - Intel Core Ultra 5 135H - 16GB RAM - 512GB NVMe SSD - Intel Arc Graphics - WiFi 7 + BT5.4 - MicroSD Reader - USB 4 - FPR - Windows 11 Home