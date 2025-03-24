Purchased in June 2024, receipt available electronically to purchaser.

Great condition - used only in a non smoking home environment and essentially unmarked units with original box.

Have 3 identical units - going back to a fully AX setup as no more 6E devices so the extra capability is not needed. Performed well and will be factory reset upon sale. Excellent cloud manager and app but can also manage locally if needed.

Price: $190 each (Retail currently $227.41)

Based in Auckland and would like to sell all three as a package - if all 3 bought shipping $10 countrywide. Will only separate if not able to sell all three for convenience purposes.

Feel free to ask questions!