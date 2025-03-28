Any cards out there? Needs to be 4GB at least and perform close to the GTX 970. Can spend a max of $100.
Thanks
I have an RX580 that I'm pretty sure is 4GB - will check later. Looks like it's in the same performance class.
I'm in Wellington.
That will work. It will be 4GB at least.. maybe even 8GB. Can you ship to Hamilton? How much are you looking for? Message me :)
I should be able to figure out a box and ship it. $70?
I'll check it still runs tomorrow; it's been sitting on a shelf.
Cool. That works. Let me know once you check it.
I actually want 2 cards. Will leave this up.
Thanks. Now got 2 cards.