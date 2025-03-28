Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rdrrdr

86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#319156 28-Mar-2025 10:10
Send private message

Any cards out there? Needs to be 4GB at least and perform close to the GTX 970. Can spend a max of $100.

Thanks

 

 

 

Thanks

SomeoneSomewhere
1789 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358243 28-Mar-2025 14:46
Send private message

I have an RX580 that I'm pretty sure is 4GB - will check later. Looks like it's in the same performance class. 

I'm in Wellington. 

 

 

 

I'm in Wellington. 



rdrrdr

86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3358244 28-Mar-2025 14:49
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I have an RX580 that I'm pretty sure is 4GB - will check later. Looks like it's in the same performance class. 

 

 

 

I'm in Wellington. 

 

 

 

 

That will work. It will be 4GB at least.. maybe even 8GB. Can you ship to Hamilton? How much are you looking for? Message me :)

SomeoneSomewhere
1789 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358245 28-Mar-2025 14:55
Send private message

I should be able to figure out a box and ship it. $70?

 

I'll check it still runs tomorrow; it's been sitting on a shelf. 



rdrrdr

86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3358246 28-Mar-2025 14:56
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I should be able to figure out a box and ship it. $70?

 

I'll check it still runs tomorrow; it's been sitting on a shelf. 

 

 

 

 

Cool. That works. Let me know once you check it.

 

 

 

I actually want 2 cards. Will leave this up.

rdrrdr

86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3359711 2-Apr-2025 12:06
Send private message

Thanks. Now got 2 cards.

