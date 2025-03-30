slightly urgent, we need some decent gear, at the very least some studio headphones that aren't hunks of plastic disappointment since we're going on the air on the radio in a few weeks. Also looking for a decent vocal mic with good directionality to reject background noise, USB audio interface/mixer, and mic boom arm or tripod with shockmount. Optionally looking for a small laptop to use as a DJ controller and a control surface compatible with VirtualDJ software on windows. Te Aro area, going to rpobably sell some stuff (UniFi Dream Router, netgear switch, Linksys ATA, mini pc) to get the money together for all this.