michaelmurfy

Note - these are unlicensed and have been activated before. Will still work fine in an unlicensed state however firmware updates will be affected. Priced accordingly:

Fortigate 70F - Will be restored with Firmware 7.2.x, $300

2x FortiAP 231G 2x2 WiFi 6e Access Point - These also have 2.5Gbit Ethernet. I believe can be operated in standalone or managed with the Fortigate, $300ea

1x FortiAP 431F 4x4 WiFi 6 Access Point - $300

FortiSwitch 108F 8 Port POE+ Switch - $400 (this is unclaimed so still has 1 year of licensing).

Combined (everything) will do $1300 with free delivery as would love to see it go together to somebody wanting to learn Fortinet. This will all work no problems with no license so still 100% fine for a homelab but won't be able to get software / threat management updates. Switch + Access Points can be managed directly via the Fortigate.

I also have a 10Gbit Flexoptix SFP+ RJ45 Module currently programmed for Fortinet (so shows up as genuine). Won't work for the above switch but if anyone is after one will let it go for $130 - this was used with another Fortiswitch to passthrough Hyperfibre to the 70F (Router on a stick).

Pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington. Prices otherwise exclude shipping.