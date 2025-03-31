Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
frankv

#319182 31-Mar-2025 12:02
Anyone going to Poland?

 

I have 130 Polish zlotys (about NZ$60 at current exchange rates) that I forgot to get changed when I left there. NZ banks won't change them :(.

 

For sale at whatever the exchange rate is, or $60, whichever is the lower.

 

 

KiwiSurfer
  #3359067 31-Mar-2025 14:47
Try a foreign exchange shop -- there's normally one or two in most malls.

 

Most (if not all) our major banks aren't in the FX business anymore so it'd be the same answer whether it was AU/US/etc dollars or some little country on the other side of the planet.

 
 
 
 

cshaun
  #3359136 31-Mar-2025 15:51
As above. However they usually will only take notes, not coins.

neb

neb
  #3359492 1-Apr-2025 14:13
frankv:

 

I have 130 Polish zlotys (about NZ$60 at current exchange rates) 

 

 

Random anecdote, the zloty used to be worth next to nothing, a friend of mine in the US would keep a stack of them to "tip" waiters who gave exceptionally bad service because the notes looked quite impressive while being nearly worthless.



elpenguino
  #3359494 1-Apr-2025 14:21
Random anecdote, the zloty used to be worth next to nothing, a friend of mine in the US would keep a stack of them to "tip" waiters who gave exceptionally bad service because the notes looked quite impressive while being nearly worthless.

 

 

That'll be old zloty. They trimmed off half a dozen zeroes in the late nineties. Was probably my only chance to be a billionaire!




jamesrt
  #3359496 1-Apr-2025 14:23
Random anecdote, the zloty used to be worth next to nothing, a friend of mine in the US would keep a stack of them to "tip" waiters who gave exceptionally bad service because the notes looked quite impressive while being nearly worthless.

 

 

Yup; we were travelling Europe around 1993, the Deutschmark was fairly close to the NZ$ if I recall; we changed 100 Marks at the Polish border, and got a $1,000,000 zloty note (and a handful of smaller change).

 

Then when my wife needed to "spend a penny" about 20 minutes up the road, they couldn't break the million, and none of the small change was big enough to pay the loo-toll.  I think they just let her in for free....

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3359554 1-Apr-2025 18:43
As above. However they usually will only take notes, not coins.

 



 

Although he didn’t say so, presumably @frankv is selling notes.




Dynamic
  #3359679 2-Apr-2025 08:16
I'd love this currency, @frankv.  My fiancé and I are planning to visit Auschwitz in the next 2 years and having these notes on a pinboard would be a great visual cue to keep our saving and planning on track.

 

PM me when ready if it has not already gone.




