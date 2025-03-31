Anyone going to Poland?
I have 130 Polish zlotys (about NZ$60 at current exchange rates) that I forgot to get changed when I left there. NZ banks won't change them :(.
For sale at whatever the exchange rate is, or $60, whichever is the lower.
Try a foreign exchange shop -- there's normally one or two in most malls.
Most (if not all) our major banks aren't in the FX business anymore so it'd be the same answer whether it was AU/US/etc dollars or some little country on the other side of the planet.
As above. However they usually will only take notes, not coins.
Random anecdote, the zloty used to be worth next to nothing, a friend of mine in the US would keep a stack of them to "tip" waiters who gave exceptionally bad service because the notes looked quite impressive while being nearly worthless.
That'll be old zloty. They trimmed off half a dozen zeroes in the late nineties. Was probably my only chance to be a billionaire!
Yup; we were travelling Europe around 1993, the Deutschmark was fairly close to the NZ$ if I recall; we changed 100 Marks at the Polish border, and got a $1,000,000 zloty note (and a handful of smaller change).
Then when my wife needed to "spend a penny" about 20 minutes up the road, they couldn't break the million, and none of the small change was big enough to pay the loo-toll. I think they just let her in for free....
I'd love this currency, @frankv. My fiancé and I are planning to visit Auschwitz in the next 2 years and having these notes on a pinboard would be a great visual cue to keep our saving and planning on track.
PM me when ready if it has not already gone.
