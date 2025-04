Been sitting on my shelf for a few years and no longer needed.

Before I chuck it in the bin does anybody want it?

Just pay for the courier.

Not sure how useful it still is being such an old model (End-of-life) but could still work just as an 8 port gigabit switch. 😊

Have to use an old version of a browser to get access to the web admin (Old SSL). I used Firefox V40.0.3 and disabled automatic updates.