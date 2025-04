I'm stick of wasting hours getting this printer to print properly. Switched to a Bambu A1 and it's a dream.

So, I paid $1,000 for it a few months back, selling for $200.

If you babysit it and get the settings just right, it prints, but I don't have the patience.

I do have the original box so can ship at your risk otherwise pickup is Invercargill.

No warranty/returns. Selling in as-is condition with no guarantee that it will work for you.