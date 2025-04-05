Hi GZ'ers!

We've got a pile (literally) of laptops that have just come back from customer lease and are aging out of our fleet. Before we put them on TradeMe, thought I'd see if there was any interest on Geekzone at $300 each.

What are they:

Elitebook 840 G5's

Intel Core i5 8350u (vPro) - although there are a couple i7's in the pile as well

16GB RAM

256GB Disk (minimum, some we've upgraded to 512GB)

Windows 11 Pro

Brand new charger (because nobody ever returns their laptops with their chargers!)

We have 24 of these

HP Probook 430 G6's

Intel Core i5 8265u

16GB RAM

256GB Disk

Windows 11 Pro

Brand new charger

We have 4 of these

We're hoping to get $300 per laptop. You can collect from us in Birkenhead on the North Shore or we can ship for $15 anywhere in NZ. We will issue a GST receipt for each sale. You can pay cash/credit card/bank once we invoice you... or when you pickup, whatever floats your boat.

Our chargers are a mix of USB C and blue tip. If you have a preference let us know, but once we run out of one, we'll just ship with whatever we have. These are brand new, HP official chargers. Just for efficiency's sake, we'll ship out laptops as they're ordered, so we won't be hunting the pile for the ones that may have better processors/disks :)

These will have standard wear and tear on them. Scratches, bumps - you know the drill on ex-lease laptops. We know these laptops are in pretty tip-top working shape, but given it can be a bit of a luck of the draw, we'll also accept returns on these for 14 days for any reason... so if you get it, it's not to your liking, just send it back and it'll go on TradeMe.

Got questions? Please feel free to ask away or send me a message.