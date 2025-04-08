Looking to get sell a few things that I am not using at all.

PC



Great for gaming and professional work. Used to game a bit, watch multimedia. Never used to its full potential and still able expand and upgrade due to existing hardware.

Specs:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Processor 16C/32T

Graphics Card: ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF 12GB OC Graphics Card

Motherboard MSI MEG X570 UNIFY Gaming Motherboard

32 GB RAM G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 CL16

Storage: Samsung 870 EVO SSD 250GB

Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73 All in one Liquid Cooler 360MM RGB, 2.36" Display

PSU: be quiet Dark Power 12 Titanium 1000W Power Supply

Case: NZXT H710i Premium RGB Matte Black/Red Edition ATX MidTower Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass.

Will come with a standard USB Mouse and Keyboard

Still have the original boxes for most if not all components. Still have original cables where I might have used third party cables or any extras that came with the PC, will include it all with the purchase. Would prefer for pick up as shipping will be bulky and expensive.



Looking to get $1800

AOC Monitor included for extra $50. Exact model is AOC I2490PXQU 24" Gaming Full HD IP

Lenovo T14 Gen 2

In excellent condition, refer to photos.

Laptop specs:

Processor: Core i7-1185G7, Quad-Core Processor , 8 threads(12 Cache, 3.00 GHz up to 4.8GHz)

Memory: Samsung 16GB RAM Soldered RAM.

Storage: Samsung 256GB

Battery: Advises cycle count 349 in the Lenovo application, might go up if we use it.

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro.

No charger included as have been using a MacBook USB charger for it.

Looking to get $600.

I have also used a Dell Dock to charge and power the laptop while connect to monitors. Can include with purchase of Thinkpad for $50 extra. As per the the dock, the model is a K17A/K17A001/WD15 4K USB-C Docking Station + 180W Adapter. Can include with purchase of Thinkpad for $50 extra.

3x Laptops

Selling together as a bundle.

Dell Laptop (Dell Latitude E6340) is still really good, runs really well and wife was using it to study and program while studying but has been sitting there gathering dust now.

CPU: i7-3540M

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256GB

Lenovo G40 and Lenovo G580 are older machines that do run but might be better using with ChromeOS or a lite linux distro and it will run well an upgrade of the RAM.

2x NZ power plugs, 1x India power plug which needs a NZ 3 clover plug.

Looking for $350 for 3 laptops.

Pick is Auckland CBD.

Can also be picked up from North Shore at Smales Farm or Mount Wellington on selected days.

Can ship as well but PC and 3x Laptops will be a bit more pricier to post compared to the Lenovo T14.

Pictures here





Do let me know if there is anything wrong with this post :)