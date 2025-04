$100 for the lot plus postage if it is not picked up.



Logitech Harmony O-R0004 Ultimate Hub with IR Blaster Remote and Power Adapter (https://support.myharmony.com/en-us/hub?crid=60)

Digitec 3D/HEAC/CEC/Fast Switching Home Entertainment System (HDMI/Audio Switch)

DVI+Audio to HDMI Converter HDMI HIGH-DEFINITION MULTIMEDIA INTERFACE

8X2 HDMI MATRIX 4K x 2K Use to enable one controller for multiple devices (TV, DVD, Stereo, Amplifier etc)