Lenovo ThinkBook 14-iML

Intel i7 10510U

16GB Ram

500GB SSD

AMD Radeon 625 GFX

Windows 11 pro

Tidy condition, few marks on the LCD from the keyboard - not really notable.

Touch pad I think feels random compared to a HP touch pad. However works fine.

I don't have the original charger for it, so it comes with a HP USB-C charger.

DOA warranty

Cheap price for a cheap laptop

$300 plus shipping. ($20 ish bucks) I have a box.