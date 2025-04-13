All items in Parnell, Can ship at buyers cost.



All items are functioning, but due to age, sold as is, where is. All hard disks have had files copied off them fine, full format run. No health checks have been undertaken (other than the 2GB which my Qnap NAS told me to replace after a full scan).





A1538 Ipad (iPad Mini 4) $100.



Good condition, has had a battery swap.

Will include a Green magnetic flip cover, charge cord and apple genuine power adapter for with this one.





A1599 (iPad mini 3 - Retina) $50

Good external condition. No accessories

Mini Drone - No batteries: FREE

Batteries are getting a little swollen, so I will handle disposal of them. Might be usefull for parts?

HP Elitebook 8440W Mobile Workstation. $60



Incl Charger

Intel i5 M560

4GB ram

Win 7 Pro

320GB HDD

Nvidia Quadro FX 380M

Poor physical condition but functional



Keyboard in a fairly bad state (have to mash some keys to get them to read) - Battery not connecting.





Compaq Desktop $50







Amazon Fire TV (original version with remote) $20

Will include a stub HDMI extender









500GB Samsung Portable T5 SSD: $90

1.5 TB Seagate Freeagent Goflex: $80

WD Elements 1TB $50







WD 1TB (no cord, Micro USB interface): $45 each.



Assume I could find cords if needed +$3 each







AACo





1TB 3.5 HDD in enclosure.



Incl Power cord and USB cord (not pictured, but I found one)





160 GB 2.5" IDE HDD in enclosure: free

USB-A plug, no cord included



Failed to spin up first time I connected, but spun up OK the second time, and ran fine to transfer data off and format:





80 GB 2.5" SATA HDD in Blue enclosure (with USB cord): $5

Empty USB 3 (micro, with cord) to SATA 2.5" HDD enclosure: $15





8GB Flashdrive: $8







2GB Titanium Flash drive: $5

2GB Flash drive (white): $3







2x 2GB 3.5" Drives. One has 6 Bad Blocks, the other around 500: Free