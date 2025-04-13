Selling my Mac Mini M4. It's the base model with 16GB Ram and 256GB SSD (10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU). It does have the upgraded Ethernet to 10Gbit though. I bought it in November 2024 and it has run maybe a week in that time. I just don't use it. It is definitely a beast and I do think it's an awesome machine. Pickup in Paraparaumu or Wellington CBD. I can send but will add shipping costs. I am looking for $1050. There is still warranty on the unit.

There is also a really cool passively cooled Thunderbolt 4 enclosure that I ordered for the Mac that I can include for an extra $100 (no disk inside). I had it running with a Samsung 990 Pro 2TB and it was blazingly fast.

PM me if interested.

Oliver