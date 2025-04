Hi All

Looking at potentially trading my Fold5 for a slab phone. I am moving to a more hazardous work environment soon that wont suite a fold5 well.

Still has its one free screen replacement, about 18months old, always been in a case, etc.

Is anyone keen for a trade?

Full details

Samsung fold 5 - online exclusive color - Grey

256 GB - 12 GB

Something S24/S25 ultra maybe?