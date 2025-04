I have two keys for grabs. First in first served. If you have used them please post saying so. I have no need for these as I have the PC versions.

Minecraft Legends: 2QQP6-2WX6Y-DPWPP-VPDHK-J6MWZ

Wolfenstein Old Blood: PT673-P4HJ2-VDC9W-6CHHT-HC2TZ

For Xbox Series and Xbox One: