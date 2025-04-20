To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.

xbmcnut



476 posts



Ultimate Geek





# 319385

Used, removed working. More info here: https://www.edimax.com/edimax/merchandise/merchandise_detail/data/edimax/global/smb_switches_poe/gs-1008pl/ Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or post at cost. GZ price $90. RRP >$170







RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

