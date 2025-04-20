 

New in box. Never used

 

     

  • Plug & play, controlled from RC directly.
  • Auto calibration upon power up. Selectable mixed or independent input mode.
  • Bidirectional control for two brushed DC motor. On board 5V switching regulator to power the RC receiver (500mA max).
  • Buttons for quick testing. LEDs for motor output state.
  • 20kHz motor output PWM frequency.
  • Overcurrent protection with active current limiting. Temperature protection - Undervoltage shutdown.

Full details here: https://www.cytron.io/p-10amp-7v-30v-dc-motor-driver-for-rc-2-channels

 

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or post at cost.

 

GK price $20

 

 