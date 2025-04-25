Selling as I've upgraded.

Looking for around $700, but open to offers, don't hesistate to DM me as I want to get this thing gone rather than let it sit in a box.

In good condition, I will find my can of air duster and clean the card a little bit more thoroughly once I've had a chance, but works well no issues observed, been in my system since received from Computer Lounge.

Still goes blow for blow with the RTX 4070, but wasn't fast enough for 4K 240Hz.

Location, Hamilton. Could organize shipping if required.