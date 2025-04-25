Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[FS] Zotac RTX 3080 10GB
toejam316

1445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319445 25-Apr-2025 18:12
Selling as I've upgraded.

 

Looking for around $700, but open to offers, don't hesistate to DM me as I want to get this thing gone rather than let it sit in a box.

 

In good condition, I will find my can of air duster and clean the card a little bit more thoroughly once I've had a chance, but works well no issues observed, been in my system since received from Computer Lounge.

 

Still goes blow for blow with the RTX 4070, but wasn't fast enough for 4K 240Hz.

 

Location, Hamilton. Could organize shipping if required.

 

 




Create new topic
Brumfondl
1184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3367551 25-Apr-2025 18:52
You may want to say if this is a 10Gb or 12GB model :)





 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
toejam316

1445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367666 26-Apr-2025 14:09
Just bumping, it's a 10gb card. Cheers for reminding me 12gb cards exist.




Qazzy03
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3367729 26-Apr-2025 17:29
You might want to look at TradeMe current and past pricing for auctions for 3080 10gb GPUs. Best of luck.

 

 



toejam316

1445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367741 26-Apr-2025 18:36
Fair call, I'll drop the price to $700?

 

As before, open to offers.




Lorenceo
904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3367822 27-Apr-2025 08:03
PM'd.

toejam316

1445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367834 27-Apr-2025 10:58
Pending Lorenco's offer.




