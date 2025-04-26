Insta 360 X4



Just over a week old, purchased a couple of days prior to X5 launch (How is that for timing...)



Used a handful of times. Receipt from PBTech.



Includes 114cm stick & 128 GB Samsung Pro Plus micro SD card

Even with the launch of the X5 I feel there is good value here.



List prices for the X4 at PBtech:

- X4: $819.00

- 114cm stick: $46.99

- Samsung Pro PLUS microSDXC Memory Card - 128GB : $37.33



Main selling point of the X5 upgrade is better low light performance, incremental upgrades elsewhere. Still no 60FPS or HDR at 8k resolution. And a lot more expensive.



Photogear is taking X5 orders at RRP

- $1049 for the standard bundle - Note that the standard bundle no longer includes the lens guards that are bundled with the X4

- $1239 for the Essentials bundle (114cm stick, extra battery, battery charge case, lens guards, carry case etc)



