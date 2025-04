During a recent house move I seem to have mislaid the power adapter for my daughter's small portable keyboard. I'm pretty sure it's the same as this one -Casio AD95 Power Adaptor 9.5V | Music Works

I've found a bunch of other adapters in my collection but the barrel plug is too large. I could go down to MusicWorks to pick up a replacement for $30, but maybe someone has one spare that they want to get rid of?

I'm in Palmerston North.