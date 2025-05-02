I have a large collection of Intel CPU and DDR4 RAM rescued from old HPE server systems up for grabs.

2x E5-2698v3 - $20 ea

4x E5-2699v3 - $25 ea

2x E5-2660v3 - $10 ea

2x E5-2680v4 - $20 ea SOLD

2x E5-2690v4 - $25 ea SOLD

80x HPE 32GB 2133P DDR4 RAM - $15 ea ALL SOLD

These are all matched and tested OK. Would be ideal for upgrading older HPE/DELL or Lenovo servers from 4core or single CPU.

Alternativly you could get low cost X79/X99 MB from Aliexpress and build a prety decent server/NAS/gaming PC etc

Pickup is Albany in Auckland during the day or can ship using Trademe shipping rates.