GoranZ

#319515 2-May-2025 10:39
I have a large collection of Intel CPU and DDR4 RAM rescued from old HPE server systems up for grabs.

 

2x E5-2698v3 - $20 ea
4x E5-2699v3 - $25 ea
2x E5-2660v3 - $10 ea
2x E5-2680v4 - $20 ea  SOLD
2x E5-2690v4 - $25 ea  SOLD

 

80x HPE 32GB 2133P DDR4 RAM - $15 ea  ALL SOLD

 

These are all matched and tested OK. Would be ideal for upgrading older HPE/DELL or Lenovo servers from 4core or single CPU. 
Alternativly you could get low cost X79/X99 MB from Aliexpress and build a prety decent server/NAS/gaming PC etc 

 

Pickup is Albany in Auckland during the day or can ship using Trademe shipping rates. 

 

  #3369757 2-May-2025 10:51
I have a X99-DELUXE II - the support list only lists 16GB x 8 for a total of 128GB. The official support list does not list 32GB x 4. Any idea if it will work?

 
 
 
 

  #3369758 2-May-2025 10:57
I'd definitely be keen on 40 sticks of DDR4 - maybe the full 80 but I'd have to confirm





  #3369760 2-May-2025 11:03
rdrrdr:

 

I have a X99-DELUXE II - the support list only lists 16GB x 8 for a total of 128GB. The official support list does not list 32GB x 4. Any idea if it will work?

 

 

If the QVL doesnt list them as supported then I would say it doesnt.



  #3369814 2-May-2025 11:21
PM sent for 2x E5-2690v4 




  #3369862 2-May-2025 11:27
Wanted some ram :"(

  #3369869 2-May-2025 11:38
I was keen on some RAM too  :/ Next time, or if the person who took 80 sticks want to break them up?

  #3369876 2-May-2025 11:53
GoranZ:

 

rdrrdr:

 

I have a X99-DELUXE II - the support list only lists 16GB x 8 for a total of 128GB. The official support list does not list 32GB x 4. Any idea if it will work?

 

 

If the QVL doesnt list them as supported then I would say it doesnt.

 

 

QVL's only include memory that has been tested. The list is not exhaustive.

