Lizard1977

I'm looking for an older iPad or Samsung tablet for my nearly 11-year old daughter. She has need of a device where she can learn her kapa haka and ballet routines, so it needs to be able to run the Hero app and the RAD Ballet app. It doesn't need to be the latest and greatest, and given that I can pick up the latest basic iPad for around $700, I'm hoping I might be able to get something a few generations old for a bit less. If you've got something lying around you want to shift, send me a DM. Thanks.