WTD: oldi(ish) iPad or Samsung tablet
Lizard1977

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#319657 18-May-2025 22:31
Send private message

I'm looking for an older iPad or Samsung tablet for my nearly 11-year old daughter.  She has need of a device where she can learn her kapa haka and ballet routines, so it needs to be able to run the Hero app and the RAD Ballet app.  It doesn't need to be the latest and greatest, and given that I can pick up the latest basic iPad for around $700, I'm hoping I might be able to get something a few generations old for a bit less. If you've got something lying around you want to shift, send me a DM.  Thanks.

ANglEAUT
2336 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374635 19-May-2025 14:10
Send private message

Are you interested in an iPad Air 2 with cellular?

 

Latest OS is v15.8.4

 

 

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



Lizard1977

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3374655 19-May-2025 15:04
Send private message

Possibly - how much would you want for it?

timbosan
2161 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374660 19-May-2025 15:29
Send private message

If the iPad Air 2 from ANglEAUT is too old, I have an iPad 6th that's running 17.7, just Wifi not cellular.



mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374661 19-May-2025 15:34
Send private message

I have an iPad Air 2 that I still use but I think you will find it too slow these days. I would go for something newer. The air 2 is very old

gehenna
8529 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374664 19-May-2025 16:09
Send private message

New Samsung A9 tablet was going for $200 at PB the other day.  https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABSAM11006131/Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A9-87-Tablet---Grey-64GB-Storag 

mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374665 19-May-2025 16:17
Send private message

You can get the 9th gen ipad for $499 new at https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-ipad-10.2-inch-wi-fi-64gb-9th-gen---space-grey/N208252.html 

Lizard1977

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3374667 19-May-2025 16:28
Send private message

Thanks for those replies.

 

I've been on the fence about buying an iPad for myself for a while.  I had the idea of getting a new iPad Air 13" with a keyboard and pencil and making it a multipurpose device - for me for some casual laptop-style use when I don't want to use my full PC, and for my kids for some creativity stuff with the pencil, or for some supervised browsing or gaming.  But I'm not really in a position to lay down that kind of cash right now.  I was thinking of an older device that my daughter could use in the meantime, and could possibly last for a year or so, but if the cost is still in the region of a couple of hundred, then I'm inclined to go for either the basic iPad ($700 new) or the two-gen old model for $500 and have them last even longer.

 

I had a Samsung Tab A9+ last year but lost it on a flight.  It was decent, but I found it a little sluggish.  I suspect the A9 might be more so.  

 
 
 
 

mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374669 19-May-2025 16:33
Send private message

The new $700 dollar model has quite a few benefits that could mean it will last a few more years than the $500 one. Ipads can last a long time. Personally for security and retaining good speed over time, I would go for an ipad device over android. 

