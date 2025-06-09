AYN Odin Lite Android Handheld



Purchased on here in March, ended up just emulating 3D games on the Steam Deck anyway so this is a little redundant.



This is running the same SoC as the Retroid Pocket 4 so should have similar performance if you know what to expect from that.



Specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 900 8-core CPU

Arm Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

5.98" 1080p screen

6000mAH battery

Multiple performance modes

Active cooling for better performance (especially when playing for long periods)

Android 11



Will play everything up to PS1 and N64, plus PSP, NDS, Dreamcast, some GameCube, some PS2, and some 2D Switch games.



Also works very well for in-home game streaming with Artemis and Apollo (Forks of Moonlight and Sunshine designed for streaming to Android). I haven't tried Xbox Cloud streaming but it likely works well for that too.



Looking for $150 for the handheld, or $200 with a 512GB microSD card.



$10 shipping nationwide, will be shipped in a Nintendo Switch soft case.







