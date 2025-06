16GB RAM - 256GB SSD - 10-Core CPU - 10 Core GPU - 16 Core Neural Engine - 3x Thunderbolt 4 Ports - Gigabit Ethernet

As new. Purchased November 2024 for a large video editing project that has now been completed. Comes with custom 3D printed under-desk mount that holds it securely.

New these are $1079 so happy to let this go for $900. Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or ship at cost.

Also have the original box. Under warranty for another 18 months.