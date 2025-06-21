For sale: Freewrite Alpha in Raven Black

Authentic unit from the Freerwrite store. Received it in approx late January this year. Comes with box. Selling because I haven't used it much, didn't really change my workflow as I thought it might.

I've typed up a couple of documents on it, but otherwise it's been sitting around. Good chance to get a near-new Freewrite for a little cheaper without waiting for shipping. This is the Raven Black model without a backlight, which is no longer made; some people prefer this screen for its contrast and better battery life.

Looking for $550 and will ship for free.