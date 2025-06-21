Dell PowerEdge R510 – 12-Bay Server

No longer in use — previously ran as my Unraid server, but I've since moved on.

Specs:

12x 3.5" hot-swap drive bays (all trays included)

Broadcom / LSI SAS2008 PCIe HBA (Fusion-MPT SAS-2) - IT Mode

Dual 750W redundant power supplies

2x Intel Xeon L5640 @ 2.27GHz - 6c/12t 60w

64GB DDR3 ECC Registered RAM

Rails

Solid and reliable unit — great for NAS, homelab, or general server projects.

Pick up only Wellington. Asking 300$, i have had this for about 5 years i never had issues.