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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Dell PowerEdge R510 – 12-Bay Server. Pickup only
waikariboy

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#319978 21-Jun-2025 21:29
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Dell PowerEdge R510 – 12-Bay Server

 

No longer in use — previously ran as my Unraid server, but I've since moved on.

 

Specs:

 

  • 12x 3.5" hot-swap drive bays (all trays included)
  • Broadcom / LSI SAS2008 PCIe HBA (Fusion-MPT SAS-2) - IT Mode
  • Dual 750W redundant power supplies
  • 2x Intel Xeon L5640 @ 2.27GHz - 6c/12t 60w
  • 64GB DDR3 ECC Registered RAM
  • Rails

Solid and reliable unit — great for NAS, homelab, or general server projects.

 

Pick up only Wellington. Asking 300$, i have had this for about 5 years i never had issues. 




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waikariboy

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  #3386409 23-Jun-2025 15:27
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Sold




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