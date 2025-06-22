Ever had one of those ambitious project ideas that came to absolute nought? Yeah, me too.

A year or so ago element14 ran a clearance on the Ender-3 Pro 3D printer and I bought one, and also picked up a couple of rolls filament.

Never ended up doing anything with it so now decided to try and recover some cash.

I'm thinking $100 (including the filament) but open to offers.

Pick-up from Whitby, Porirua or can meet up in Wellington CBD on weekdays.

Prefer not to ship to be honest because it's quite heavy and unwieldy.

Edit:

SOLD pending payment and pickup.