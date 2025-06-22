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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ender-3 Pro 3D Printer - brand new in sealed box - $100
floydbloke

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#319979 22-Jun-2025 09:04
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Ever had one of those ambitious project ideas that came to absolute nought?  Yeah, me too.

 

A year or so ago element14 ran a clearance on the Ender-3 Pro 3D printer and I bought one, and also picked up a couple of rolls filament.

 

Never ended up doing anything with it so now decided to try and recover some cash.

 

 

I'm thinking $100 (including the filament) but open to offers.

 

Pick-up from Whitby, Porirua or can meet up in Wellington CBD on weekdays.

 

Prefer not to ship to be honest because it's quite heavy and unwieldy.

 

 

 

Edit:

 

SOLD pending payment and pickup.




Sometimes I use big words I don't always fully understand in an effort to make myself sound more photosynthesis.

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petearr
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  #3386150 22-Jun-2025 09:16
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Damn, would love one of these but unfortunately not based in Wellington.

 

Good luck with the sale.



iydklsqa
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  #3386152 22-Jun-2025 09:20
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PM sent. Porirua based as well. 

 

Keen as 

gehenna
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  #3386159 22-Jun-2025 09:42
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Backup if needed 😊 Can pickup today. 

 

 

 

 



gehenna
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  #3386163 22-Jun-2025 10:04
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Mod edit MM - Removed an unrelated post. 

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